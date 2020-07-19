Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 700,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 177,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,931,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.