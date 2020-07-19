Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58.

