Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,085,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

