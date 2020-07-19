5,684 Shares in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 487.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

