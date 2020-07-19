Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Columbia Financial by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 282,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CLBK opened at $13.09 on Friday. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $43,777.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

