Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $72,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $63.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

