6,276 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 244,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.