Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Northwest BanCorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.85. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNWB shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $51,905.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,134 shares of company stock valued at $134,362 and sold 3,522 shares valued at $43,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

