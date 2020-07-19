Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.54. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

