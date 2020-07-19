Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INDB. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

