Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

