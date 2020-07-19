Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.

CTSH stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

