Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.29.
CTSH stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.