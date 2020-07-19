Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $670.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.78. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 260.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

