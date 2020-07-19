Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $619.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $619.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.93.

Shares of REGN opened at $644.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $655.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.66.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $1,842,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,085,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,610 shares of company stock valued at $122,622,337. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

