Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $460.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.