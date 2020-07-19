Vikram Verma Sells 793 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $12,140.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.06 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
