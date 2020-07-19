Vikram Verma Sells 793 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $12,140.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,281.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $16.06 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.82 Million Position in Tesla Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.82 Million Position in Tesla Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
5,684 Shares in PCSB Financial Corp Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
5,684 Shares in PCSB Financial Corp Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report