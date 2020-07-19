SunTrust Banks Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $475.00 to $530.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.64.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.78. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 35.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

