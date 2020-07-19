Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.62.

ALGN opened at $322.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.09. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

