Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director James M. Field bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

