5,990 Shares in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Old Point Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Point Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,636,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

