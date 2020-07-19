Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,660 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.82 Million Position in Tesla Inc
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $71,000 Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
5,684 Shares in PCSB Financial Corp Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.
