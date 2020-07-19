Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after buying an additional 327,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,267,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,323,000 after buying an additional 285,118 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

