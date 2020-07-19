Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,780 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FUN stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

