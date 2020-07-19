5,700 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $3,116,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilltop by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

