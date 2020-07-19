Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.
Suncor Energy Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
