Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.