8,484 Shares in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Robert J. Fignar bought 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $26,865.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

