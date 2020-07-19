960 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 711.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,503,000 after purchasing an additional 328,599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

