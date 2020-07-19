PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 477,800 VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 477,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of VEON by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

