PGGM Investments Sells 158,329 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158,329 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $137,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

