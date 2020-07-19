PGGM Investments Sells 346,949 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,949 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

