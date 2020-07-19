PGGM Investments Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR opened at $129.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

