PGGM Investments Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,868,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

