PGGM Investments Sells 361,922 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361,922 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612 over the last quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

