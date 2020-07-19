First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35, approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

