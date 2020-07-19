Insider Selling: ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP Sells $31,275.00 in Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ATN International stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. ATN International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.