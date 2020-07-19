Insider Selling: ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP Sells $31,275.00 in Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) VP William F. Kreisher sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $31,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATN International stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. ATN International Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATNI shares. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

