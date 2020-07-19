Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $55,040.50.

On Friday, May 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.