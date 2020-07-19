Barry M. Sando Sells 3,750 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.