Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $303,000 in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $651.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $362,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,682.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

