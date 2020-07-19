Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

