Robert Paul Sells 10,000 Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $296,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Alector Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alector by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 93,046 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $17,229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

