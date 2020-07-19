2,756 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 310.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

VMI opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.92. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

