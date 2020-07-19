Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

HRL stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

