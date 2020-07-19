Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,736 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 46,700.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $645,075. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

