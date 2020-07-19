Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $313,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

