Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 502,851 Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,851 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Denison Mines worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,029,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter.

DNN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

