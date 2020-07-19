Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,305.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.80.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total value of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $355.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

