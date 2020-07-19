AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.