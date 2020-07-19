Imperial Capital Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $12.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price upped by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

