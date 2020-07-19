Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

