Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,583.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 59,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

